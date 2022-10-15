Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting and crash that killed teenager

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police have arrested the suspect in Thursday night's deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Rio Vista Drive, followed by a crash that killed a teenager.

MNPD TITANS Detectives took Deandre Conway into custody early Saturday morning in Hendersonville on Indian Lake Boulevard.

Conway opened fire on Terry Farmer, 24, after an altercation in the parking lot of the Rio Vista Drive apartment complex Thursday.

Farmer was hit multiple times and was later transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Conway fled the scene in a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck toward Gallatin Pike.

Traveling at a high speed, Conway hit a Toyota Rav4 that was attempting to make a left turn from Emmitt Avenue onto Gallatin Pike South.

Five teenagers inside the Rav4 had been leaving a haunted house tour. The teens were transported to local hospitals with critical injuries following the crash.

Landen Guye, 17, was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.

Metro Police tweeted about Conway's arrest just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

Metro Nashville Police Department