Man charged in shooting outside Trinity Lane gas station that killed 1, injured another

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have arrested a man in connection with Sunday’s deadly shooting outside a Nashville gas station.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Pizzaville Marathon market on Trinity Lane.

Metro Nashville police said 39-year-old Dujuan Marcus Dunlap is accused of killing 21-year-old Bobby McGuire and injuring a 34-year-old man, who was pumping gas nearby.

Metro Nashville police Dujuan Marcus Dunlap

According to police, both Dunlap and McGuire fired shots, but Dunlap fired first. The third man, who police said was not involved, was also wounded in the face and shoulder, but he has since been released from the hospital.

Police said Dunlap was spotted Monday afternoon at a market on Dickerson Pike. He apparently tried to drive away, but police said they used spike strips to stop his car.

The car came to a stop at the dead end of Dennis Drive. According to police, Dunlap tried to run away but tripped and fell on Roger Williams Avenue. They said he dropped a loaded .45 caliber pistol that he was carrying.

Dunlap was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, felony cocaine possession, gun possession by a convicted felon, felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. He’s being held on a $1,130,000 bond.