A Nashville man is under arrest for the death of his ex-girlfriend after her body was found in his closet.

Metro Nashville Police announced Sunday that Dwayne Herelle, Jr., 28, is charged with criminal homicide.

Metro Nashville Police Department Dwayne Herelle, Jr.

Police found the body of Irene Torres, 24, in Herelle's closest at 865 Bellevue Apartments. It appears Torres was killed in Old Hickory then driven to Bellevue.

