Man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI in fatal crash that killed 11-year-old Murfreesboro student

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro man is facing multiple charges after a head-on collision on Lascassas Pike in May that resulted in the death of 11-year-old Cole Johnson.

Eduardo Tejeda, 42, was arrested Monday afternoon at a home on Mason Court and charged with vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault, felony reckless endangerment, driving under the influence (DUI), driving without a license and an open container violation.

A toxicology report revealed Tejeda was over the legal limit on May 23 when driving his 1993 Toyota Camry. His car veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and crashed head-on into a red 2021 Toyota Corolla.

One child died, two adults and a 9-year-old boy were injured, and a passenger in Tejeda's car was injured.

Tejeda is being held in Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $177,000 bond. His hearing is scheduled for September 1 in Rutherford County General Session Court.