Man charged with vehicular homicide in I-40 crash that killed 3 in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash involving a semi and a landscaping truck on Interstate 40 in Bellevue.

Metro police say Guillermo Montalvo-Lopez, also known as William Lopez-Cruz, is facing charges of three counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication, felony drug possession and driving without a license.

Metro police Guillermo Montalvo-Lopez

The crash happened back on March 11 on I-40 East near Charlotte Pike. Police say Montalvo-Lopez was driving the landscaping truck when it drifted onto the shoulder and struck the back of a semi. The driver of the semi had pulled over to check on a possible mechanical problem.

Police say the front seat passenger – identified as 32-year-old Abraham Carranza-Martinez – and both rear seat passengers – identified as 18-year-old Ignacio Fuenes and 36-year-old Adrian Ramos-Arista – were killed.

According to police, a blood sample from Montalvo-Lopez showed he had methamphetamine, oxycodone, ketamine and ephedrine in his system. Police say a "white crystal substance and a folded dollar bill, which also contained a powdery substance," were also found on him.

After he was discharged from the hospital, he was booked into the Metro Jail on a $81,000 bond.