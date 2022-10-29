Man facing felony charges for Warren County wildfire

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Felony charges have been filed against the man accused of causing a wildfire in Warren County earlier this week.

The Sheriff's Department arrested Robert Vincent Halter on Monday. He was initially charged with reckless burning and criminal trespassing. Two additional charges have since been filed. One charge of felony arson, and one charge of felony vandalism of property.

The fire was set at the Isha Foundation on Harrison Ferry Mountain.

Halter will appear in court on Monday for arraignment. His total bond is set at $47,500.

