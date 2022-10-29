Watch Now
News

Actions

Man facing felony charges for Warren County wildfire

Warren County Fire
Catherine Steward/WTVF
The Tennessee National Guard scoops up water at a nearby pond to douse the flames for a wildfire.
Warren County Fire
Posted at 8:38 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 21:38:21-04

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Felony charges have been filed against the man accused of causing a wildfire in Warren County earlier this week.

The Sheriff's Department arrested Robert Vincent Halter on Monday. He was initially charged with reckless burning and criminal trespassing. Two additional charges have since been filed. One charge of felony arson, and one charge of felony vandalism of property.

The fire was set at the Isha Foundation on Harrison Ferry Mountain.

Halter will appear in court on Monday for arraignment. His total bond is set at $47,500.

Read more: Warren County wildfire jumps ridge, but now under control
'We worked hard today:' Community reacts to major fire in Warren County

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap