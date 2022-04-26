Man found guilty of murdering Dickson County deputy to be sentenced in federal court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steven Wiggins, who was found guilty of murdering Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker, will be in federal court on Tuesday.

He will be sentenced by a federal judge on carjacking and firearms violations related to the case.

Last month, Wiggins entered a plea deal after pleading guilty to four counts.

The federal government was also initially pursuing the death penalty, however, it's unclear what kind of deal was made in exchange for his guilty plea.

Wiggins was already sentenced to death for murder by a Dickson County jury last year.

In 2018, Wiggins was pulled over by Sgt. Baker for a traffic stop and at some point, Wiggins shot the deputy, Baker then radioed "shots fired, officer down."

Baker collapsed and Wiggins shot him again at close range, killing Baker. Police say he then put Baker’s body in his patrol car and drove from the scene.

Wiggins drove to the Bear Creek Valley area where he set fire to Sgt. Baker's body and the patrol car then ran off, which led to one of the largest manhunts in the State of Tennessee.

NewsChannel 5 is told the widow of Sgt. Daniel Baker will be at the federal courthouse for the 1:30 p.m. hearing.