Steven Wiggins: Closing arguments underway in sentencing phase

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Closing arguments are underway in the sentencing phase for Steven Wiggins, who was convicted last week in the murder of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker. Jurors will soon decide if he deserves the death penalty, life without parole or life with the chance of parole.

In the state's closing on Thursday, prosecutors said Wiggins had five active warrants and that Baker was executing his lawful duties to take him into custody. "Wiggins murdered Sgt. Baker to keep from being arrested," according to the state.

They also played the confession video in which Wiggins said he knew law enforcement was looking for him. He had packed and was leaving town. He confessed to giving a fake name in another attempt to avoid arrest.

"Sgt. Baker was in uniform. He was driving his patrol car. He was dispatched to that intersection. He asked for the suspect's ID. He was doing his job," the state said.

The state also presented autopsy reports of Sgt. Baker, saying that 10% of his body was covered in 2nd and 3rd degree burns. They said there was no soot material in his airways, which indicated that he was dead.

Earlier in the day, the defense argued that Wiggins has a diminished capacity to control his impulses due to his mental health and drug use. A history of family abuse was also brought up.

However, the state used his "crush your enemies" and "no mercy" tattoos, as well as a jailhouse phone call where he instructed his 10-year-old son to kick his mother in the stomach when he found out behind bars that she was pregnant, to show that he had a reckless disregard for others.

The defense argued that these tactics were prejudicial and most of the past two days revolved around whether or not some of that could be heard by a jury in a death case.

Last week, Wiggins was found guilty on all counts in the murder of Baker after jury members deliberated for just over one hour.

The jury found Wiggins guilty on the following charges: premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder in perpetration of theft, false reporting, theft of property, criminal impersonation, criminal impersonation of law enforcement, tampering with evidence, arson, abuse of a corpse.

As the sentencing phase began on Saturday, Lisa Baker, the widow of Sgt. Baker, was the final witness to speak. She gave an emotional victim impact statement, causing several jurors to cry while it was read. She spoke on how their daughter calls Sgt. Baker every night on her play phone and how he won't be around for her life's biggest moments.