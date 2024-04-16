Man helps La Vergne Police capture suspect

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — James Snyder found himself in the right place at the right time to help the La Vergne police department Monday morning.

He had just grabbed breakfast at McDonalds when he pulled out of the parking lot to see a woman La Vergne Police say was wanted on warrants — parked near Waldron Road trying to get away from police.

"She burnt out her tires trying to get away," Snyder said. "She couldn't, so she got out of the car and ran."

Snyder noticed the officer running after her had slowed down. Police say he injured himself as the woman ran onto the I-24 on-ramp.

That's when Snyder sprang into action.

"I pulled out right beside him and I rolled down my window and asked him, 'do you want a ride?' and he said 'I hurt my leg so yes that would be appreciated,'" Snyder said.

With Snyder behind the wheel, he and the officer gave chase — a short chase, with the woman still on foot — with James ever mindful of the traffic laws.

"I sped a little bit down the on-ramp, which I know speeding is bad, but we caught up to her before she got into another car, that's how it ended, she gave up right when we pulled up," Snyder said.

The La Vergne Police Department says they warn people from getting involved in active pursuits, but they credit James and his actions for getting that suspect behind bars this morning.