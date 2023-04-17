Man in cowboy hat enters wrong Airbnb after night out on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family said a man in a cowboy hat barged into their short term rental and hovered over them while they were asleep.

For their baby shower Thursday, Rae'Qwon Johnson and Marquesha Phillips said they rented an Airbnb in the Hillsboro West End neighborhood so family could all stay together.

Around midnight Friday, a stranger barged in while they were asleep. Phillips said, "When I woke up, my fiancée was yelling in rage, and when I turned and looked out the door there was a man— he had a cowboy hat on, is face was like red, bloodshot red, it was like real scary like I went into shock, literally shock, like shaking."

They called police. Johnson said, "It was traumatizing to see somebody hovering over your child and the mother of your child."

Officers said the man was dropped off at the wrong house after a night out on Broadway, and he was supposed to be next door.

No arrests were made. "It rubs me wrong to know they brushed it off, and it was more so them telling us 'It’s just the norm,'" Johnson said.

A neighbor confirmed it’s on ongoing problem in their neighborhood. It happened to her within the last year when someone was banging on their door after the bars let out. "Screaming, banging on the door, 'let me in, let me in.'"

She wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons. "It’s really scary, I’ve heard of all kind of horror stories about codes not being changed, and people wake up in the morning, and not only are all their things gone, but so is their rental car."

Rae'Qwon and Marquesha swear they locked the door. Police said it's unknown how the man got inside because there were no signs of forced entry.

"He got to walk away, they said he was drunk, he didn’t have to do a breathalyzer, he wasn’t detained,” Johnson said, “I just feel like we need our peace at the end of the day."

Rae'Qwon and Marquesha are expecting a baby boy in May.