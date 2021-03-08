Menu

Man killed in Antioch shooting; no suspect in custody

One man was killed overnight in a shooting along Apache Trail in Antioch.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Mar 08, 2021
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police say they’re investigating after a man was shot and killed in Antioch overnight.

The shooting happened in the Apache Trail area down in Antioch around 12:30 a.m. Police do not have a suspect in custody.

No additional information was immediately known.

This shooting continues a trend over the last week of overnight homicide investigations.

Last week, two men were shot off Nolensville Pike. One of them was killed. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. inside the Hookah City Cafe. Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Edgardo Cruz-Reyes. Police say according to witnesses, a gunman shot inside the bar during a fight they say stemmed from an argument about a woman.

The third investigation happened in The Gulch neighborhood after a man's body was found inside of a dumpster. A sanitation worker saw the dumpster on fire and called it in around 4 a.m. The body was found inside and was so badly burned, it was unrecognizable.

This morning's shooting brings us to at least 28 homicides this year – 14 more than this time last year, according to our independent count.

