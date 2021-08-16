Watch
Man on TBI Most Wanted list arrested in Bedford County

Posted at 8:52 PM, Aug 15, 2021
BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted by the TBI for attempted murder in connection to the shooting of a woman in Bedford County was arrested on Sunday.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say 25-year-old Samuel Earl Rich surrendered to authorities in Bedford County.

On Friday the TBI added Rich to their Most Wanted list, saying that he was wanted for attempted first-degree murder and theft of property in connection to a shooting on Temple Ford Road.

Bedford County deputies found a woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Rich is also wanted by Metro Nashville Police for questioning in connection to the murder of 22-year-old James William Warner.

Warner's body was found by a Metro Water Services crew on Friday morning on 35th Avenue North near Charlotte Avenue.

Metro Police says they will continue their investigation.

