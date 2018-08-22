MADISON, Tenn. - One Nashville man is remembering his friend who was robbed, shot and killed while walking to a bus stop for work.

Edward Leach said he first met Kendall Rice, 31, four years ago at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses four years ago.

Man Fatally Shot While Walking To Work In Madison

Recent Shootings May Be Connected

"So when I moved here from Vermont and started attending the Kingdom Hall, he was one of the first persons that I met," Leach said.

On Aug. 14, Metro Police said Rice was gunned down during an apparent robbery in the 100 block of Alta Loma Road. He was walking from his Crestview Drive home to catch the bus on North Gallatin Road when a dark sedan drove up behind him around 5 a.m.

"When one person hurts, we all hurt. He was very cheerful. He was really a good person, he was quiet and mild," Leach said.

Friends said Rice and his family moved from Chicago to Nashville to get away from the violence. But it was a senseless act of violence that took his life here.

"We have more senseless violent movies and violent games and so forth that contributes to our young people acting the way their acting," Leach said.

Rice did not have children but leaves behind his sister. He worked at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Parking and Transportation Services.

Vanderbilt University released a statement following Rice's death.

"We were shocked and saddened to learn of Mr. Rice’s untimely death. He was a valued member of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center community and our thoughts are with his family at this time," said John Howser, Chief Communications Officer.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.