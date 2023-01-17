Watch Now
News

Actions

Man responsible for hitting 3 people with car in Wedgewood Houston area turns himself in

RAW - Araceli 3 People Run Down Wedgewood Houston Dan B_frame_3071.jpeg
Dan Blommel
Three friends ask for public's help to find the driver that crashed into them and drove off.
RAW - Araceli 3 People Run Down Wedgewood Houston Dan B_frame_3071.jpeg
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 17:07:40-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was amazing they weren't killed: that's what NewsChannel 5 heard from three friends after they were all hit by a car after a night out in Wedgewood Houston.

The driver, Yaseen Al Doori, has now turned himself in, saying he wasn't sure if he had hit something or not at the time.

Doori, 32, turned himself in a couple of days after the crash, on December 13.

Yaseen Al Doori

He met with investigators and was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident with personal injury.

He has bonded out for the crime.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap