Man responsible for hitting 3 people with car in Wedgewood Houston area turns himself in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was amazing they weren't killed: that's what NewsChannel 5 heard from three friends after they were all hit by a car after a night out in Wedgewood Houston.

The driver, Yaseen Al Doori, has now turned himself in, saying he wasn't sure if he had hit something or not at the time.

Doori, 32, turned himself in a couple of days after the crash, on December 13.

MNPD

He met with investigators and was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident with personal injury.

He has bonded out for the crime.