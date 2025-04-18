Man suspected of killing estranged wife outside school arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said they arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing his estranged wife Monday morning outside an elementary school where she worked.
Candido Rubio Perez, 54, was arrested Thursday evening at an apartment high-rise in Madison on a criminal homicide charge, according to Metro police.
Perez had an arrest warrant for criminal homicide placed against him after his estranged wife, 52-year-old Niurka Alfonso Acevedo, was found dead with stab wounds near Chadwell Elementary School, police said.
Acevedo had work at the school as a custodian since October 2024.
