Man suspected of killing estranged wife outside school arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said they arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing his estranged wife Monday morning outside an elementary school where she worked.

Candido Rubio Perez, 54, was arrested Thursday evening at an apartment high-rise in Madison on a criminal homicide charge, according to Metro police.

Perez had an arrest warrant for criminal homicide placed against him after his estranged wife, 52-year-old Niurka Alfonso Acevedo, was found dead with stab wounds near Chadwell Elementary School, police said.

Acevedo had work at the school as a custodian since October 2024.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

PREVIOUS: MNPS custodian killed following stabbing in the parking lot of Chadwell Elementary School

Family remembers custodian killed in MNPS school parking lot