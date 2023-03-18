Watch Now
Man taken into custody after deadly Harding Place Stabbing

Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 18, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been taken into custody Saturday morning after a deadly stabbing on Thursday.

Metro Nashville Police tweeted just before 9:00 a.m. that Gary Burchett, 50, had been apprehended in Overton County, Tennessee.

Burchett was wanted for the deadly stabbing of Thomas Mitchell, 51, inside a condo on Harding Place. Mitchell had been living with Burchett's estranged wife at the time of the incident.

Officials say that Burchett will return to Nashville soon.

