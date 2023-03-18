Man taken into custody after deadly Harding Place Stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been taken into custody Saturday morning after a deadly stabbing on Thursday.

Metro Nashville Police tweeted just before 9:00 a.m. that Gary Burchett, 50, had been apprehended in Overton County, Tennessee.

UPDATE: Burchett this morning has been apprehended in Overton County, Tennessee. He will be returned to Nashville soon. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2023

Burchett was wanted for the deadly stabbing of Thomas Mitchell, 51, inside a condo on Harding Place. Mitchell had been living with Burchett's estranged wife at the time of the incident.

Officials say that Burchett will return to Nashville soon.