'Man v. beast' Professional bull riding event returns to Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Professional bull riding teams from across the country will face off in Nashville this weekend at Bridgestone Arena! The competition kicks off Friday night and last all weekend long.

"Nothing but excitement, this is man versus beast. Once they load that bull in there and we climb down in there, once that gate opens, it plays out how God wants it to," said Daylon Swearingen.

750 tons of dirt have been laid down in Bridgestone ahead of the action.

Find your tickets here.

Check out Megan's full live interviews with a PBR athlete and stock contractor to find out what to look forward to at the event! Have a story you want her to cover? You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com