Man wants to know why his brother's body was dumped on side of interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wants to know why his brother’s body was dumped on the side of the interstate in Kentucky.

Around 2a.m. Sunday, police said Patrick Washington was shot and killed in his Jeep Commander in a parking lot at Ewing and Dickerson Pike in Nashville. A couple days later, his vehicle was found on the shoulder of I-65 near Madison riddled with bullet holes. Then on Thursday, his body was found on the side of I-65 in Warren County, Kentucky.

"I’m blown away that this person, or these people, were so aggressive to take my brother’s life from this location, this drive his car to another location, then drive his car to Kentucky and dump his body? That is brutal," Kenneth Taylor said.

Taylor said he talked to a detective, and they arrested Patrick's friend, 32-year-old Jatecia Lake in connection to the murder.

MNPD Jatecia Lake

Photo: MNPD

“I’ve learned over the years that you got to leave it to justice. I admit, for a while in the black community, justice wasn’t there. We couldn’t depend on the police like that, but things are starting to change, and it took me a minute to say you know what? I can trust in the system. I can trust in the law. And by them arresting her, that made me feel like justice was served," Taylor said.

As police work on the case, he hopes his brother will be remembered for always smiling. Taylor said, "He was a good guy, and we thank the law enforcement for getting out there and putting in their work like they did."

Homicide detectives are asking that anyone who saw the car parked on Dickerson Pike, call them with information at 615-862-7720 so Patrick's family can understand why he was killed. Washington is one of at least 38 homicides in Metro Nashville this year.