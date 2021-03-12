March 12 COVID update: Tennessee reports 1,543 new cases, 16 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,543 new COVID cases and 16 additional deaths on Friday.

This brings the state's total case count to 789,652. Active cases are at 12,572. Today's percent positive rate of those tested is 6.08%.

So far 11,639 Tennesseans have died from the virus.

There are currently 699 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus.

The state also reported 1,471 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 789,652 as of March 12, 2021 including 11,639 deaths, 699 current hospitalizations and 765,441 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.08%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/sC00q1Gnj4 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 12, 2021

Metro Public Health officials reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Two additional deaths were reported.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 91,532; 89,056 of which are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,618 active cases.

Health officials said there have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 59-year-old man and an 84-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

Under the updated death reporting standards, 773 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 858 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

The Metro Public Health Department has updated its reporting procedures surrounding deaths caused by COVID-19. MPHD will now report the number of deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, with verification standards in place to work to confirm those reports in a timely manner. MPHD will continue to investigate the cause of death and county of residence to ensure an accurate and true count.



New cases per 100,000 people: 15.1

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.8

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 10 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 546 calls on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

Total number of cases: 91,532

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 195

Cases by sex

Male: 43,448

Female: 47,331

Unknown: 753

Cases by age