March 13 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 171 new cases, no new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials have reported an increase of 171 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.

Saturday's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 91,703. Of those, 89,211 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. As of now, there are 1,634 active cases.

Under the updated death reporting standards, 773 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 858 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

New cases per 100,000 people: 15.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.5

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 13 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 899 calls on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Total number of cases: 91,703

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 171

Cases by sex

Male: 43,526

Female: 47,416

Unknown: 761

Cases by age

