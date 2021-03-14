March 14 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 253 new cases, no new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials have reported an increase of 253 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.

Sunday's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 91,956. Of those, 89,364 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. As of now, there are 1,746 active cases.

Under the updated death reporting standards, 773 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 858 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Since Saturday, available hospital and ICU beds have both increased five percent, with available hospital beds now at 17 percent and ICU beds at 18 percent.

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.1

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.5

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 17 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 18 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 296 calls on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Total number of cases: 91,956

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 253

Cases by sex

Male: 43,652

Female: 47,543

Unknown: 761

Cases by age

