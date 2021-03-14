Menu

March 14 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 253 new cases, no new deaths

Posted at 9:38 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 10:42:47-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials have reported an increase of 253 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. No new deaths were reported.

Sunday's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 91,956. Of those, 89,364 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. As of now, there are 1,746 active cases.

Under the updated death reporting standards, 773 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 858 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Since Saturday, available hospital and ICU beds have both increased five percent, with available hospital beds now at 17 percent and ICU beds at 18 percent.

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.1
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.5

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 17 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 18 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 296 calls on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Total number of cases: 91,956
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 253

Cases by sex
Male: 43,652
Female: 47,543
Unknown: 761

Cases by age

Unknown127
0-104,388
11-209,485
21-3025,587
31-4017,797
41-5012,148
51-6010,330
61-706,782
71-803,356
81+1,916
Total91,956
Inactive/Recovered89,364
Deaths858
Total active cases1,746

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

