March 15 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 806 new cases, 11 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 806 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 792,795.
Of the total cases, 768,631 cases are now considered recovered while 12,526 remain active. Monday's rate of positive new tests is 7.25%.
Eleven additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,638 deaths to the coronavirus so far.
Hospitals statewide reported 653 current COVID-19 patients overnight.
Metro health officials reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
In Davidson County, there has been a total of 92,049 known cases, 89,433 of which are now considered recovered. Right now, there are 1,770 active cases in Metro Nashville.
The Metro Nashville Health Department said 761 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 846 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
The percentage of available intensive care unit beds in the Middle Tennessee region has risen to 23%, the highest it has been all 2021. Available hospital beds in the region now sits at 16%.
New cases per 100,000 people: 17.6
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.3
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 16 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 23 percent
Cases by sex:
Male: 43,696
Female: 47,591
Unknown: 762
Cases by age:
|Unknown
|127
|0-10
|4,394
|11-20
|9,493
|21-30
|25,610
|31-40
|17,809
|41-50
|12,199
|51-60
|10,341
|61-70
|6,794
|71-80
|3,364
|81+
|1,918
|Total
|92,049
|Inactive/Recovered
|89,433
|Deaths
|846
|Total active cases
|1,770
|Total number of tests conducted
|Total positive/probable results
|Total negative results
|Positive results as percentage of total
|1,063,898
|104,453
|959,445
|9.82%
What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.
What are the symptoms?
The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.
Prevention
The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.