March 15 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 806 new cases, 11 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 806 new cases on Monday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 792,795.

Of the total cases, 768,631 cases are now considered recovered while 12,526 remain active. Monday's rate of positive new tests is 7.25%.

Eleven additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,638 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 653 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro health officials reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 92,049 known cases, 89,433 of which are now considered recovered. Right now, there are 1,770 active cases in Metro Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Health Department said 761 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 846 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The percentage of available intensive care unit beds in the Middle Tennessee region has risen to 23%, the highest it has been all 2021. Available hospital beds in the region now sits at 16%.

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.6

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.3

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 16 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 23 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 43,696

Female: 47,591

Unknown: 762

Cases by age:



Unknown 127 0-10 4,394 11-20 9,493 21-30 25,610 31-40 17,809 41-50 12,199 51-60 10,341 61-70 6,794 71-80 3,364 81+ 1,918 Total 92,049 Inactive/Recovered 89,433 Deaths 846 Total active cases 1,770