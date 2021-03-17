March 17 COVID update: Tennessee reports 1,826 new cases, 8 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,826 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 795,963.

As of March 17, 771,464 cases are now considered recovered while 12,841 remain active. Wednesday's rate of positive new tests is 6.83%.

Eight additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,658 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 680 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro Public Health officials reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. No additional deaths were reported.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 92,262; of which 89,727 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,688 active cases in Metro.

As of Wednesday, 762 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 847 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.



Metro also reported the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 18.3

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.6

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 17 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 19 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 712 calls on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Total number of cases: 92,262

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 117

Cases by sex

Male: 43,815

Female: 47,684

Unknown: 763

Cases by age