March 17 COVID update: Tennessee reports 1,826 new cases, 8 additional deaths

Metro reports 117 new cases
Posted at 9:40 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 17:29:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,826 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 795,963.

As of March 17, 771,464 cases are now considered recovered while 12,841 remain active. Wednesday's rate of positive new tests is 6.83%.

Eight additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,658 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 680 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro Public Health officials reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. No additional deaths were reported.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 92,262; of which 89,727 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,688 active cases in Metro.

As of Wednesday, 762 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 847 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.


Metro also reported the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 18.3
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.6

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 17 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 19 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 712 calls on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Total number of cases: 92,262
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 117

Cases by sex
Male: 43,815
Female: 47,684
Unknown: 763

Cases by age

Unknown127
0-104,407
11-209,519
21-3025,684
31-4017,841
41-5012,225
51-6010,364
61-706,809
71-803,365
81+1,921
Total92,262
Inactive/Recovered89,727
Deaths847
Total active cases1,688

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

