March 2 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 15 additional deaths, 644 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 644 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 776,337.
Of the total cases, 751,776 are now considered recovered while 13,125 remain active. Tuesday's rate of positive new tests is 5.93%.
Fifteen additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,436 deaths to the virus so far.
Hospitals statewide reported 884 current COVID-19 patients overnight.
Metro Public Health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest single-day increase so far this year. The department said six additional deaths were reported.
Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 90,089; 87,698 of which are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, Metro has 1,753 active cases.
Health officials said there have been six new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 73-year-old man, a 66-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman, a 73-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.
As of Tuesday, 599 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 638 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
On Monday, Metro health officials announced a large discrepancy between the number of COVID-19-related deaths they're reporting and the number of deaths in Davidson County being reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, saying in part: "As deaths increased during the winter surge, that manual process was overburdened and the MPHD data became inconsistent with TDH."
Only those identified as COVID deaths among Davidson County residents are included in MPHD’s data report.
MPHD officials say they will work to continue reconciling the difference over the next 10 days through the same review process as before. They expect the difference to return to a minimal level after that process.
Metro also released the following data:
New cases per 100,000 people: 21.8
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 5.5
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 15 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11 percent
The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 694 calls on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Total number of cases: 90,089
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 42
Cases by sex
Male: 42,693
Female: 46,615
Unknown: 781
Cases by age
|Unknown
|132
|0-10
|4,293
|11-20
|9,236
|21-30
|25,092
|31-40
|17,468
|41-50
|11,930
|51-60
|10,122
|61-70
|6,644
|71-80
|3,286
|81+
|1,886
|Total
|90,089
|Inactive/Recovered
|87,698
|Deaths
|638
|Total active cases
|1,753
MORE TENNESSEE COVID-19 COVERAGE
- March 25 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 149 new cases, 3 additional deaths
- Tennesse moves into phase 2 of vaccine rollout, plans to offer doses to all adults by April 5
- With 20% of residents now vaccinated, Nashville expected to soon ease COVID restrictions
- Tennessee to allow counties to move to new vaccination phases 'as supply allows'
- Walmart pharmacies in Tennessee now offering COVID-19 vaccines
- What to expect if you're getting a COVID-19 vaccine at Music City Center
- Nashville's mask mandate now in effect; here's what you need to know
- Donate to the COVID-19 Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund
See all our coronavirus coverage here
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES IN TENNESSEE
What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.
What are the symptoms?
The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.
Prevention
The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.