March 2 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 15 additional deaths, 644 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 644 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 776,337.

Of the total cases, 751,776 are now considered recovered while 13,125 remain active. Tuesday's rate of positive new tests is 5.93%.

Fifteen additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,436 deaths to the virus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 884 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro Public Health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest single-day increase so far this year. The department said six additional deaths were reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 90,089; 87,698 of which are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, Metro has 1,753 active cases.

Health officials said there have been six new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 73-year-old man, a 66-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman, a 73-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

As of Tuesday, 599 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 638 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

On Monday, Metro health officials announced a large discrepancy between the number of COVID-19-related deaths they're reporting and the number of deaths in Davidson County being reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, saying in part: "As deaths increased during the winter surge, that manual process was overburdened and the MPHD data became inconsistent with TDH."

Only those identified as COVID deaths among Davidson County residents are included in MPHD’s data report.

MPHD officials say they will work to continue reconciling the difference over the next 10 days through the same review process as before. They expect the difference to return to a minimal level after that process.

Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 21.8

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 5.5

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 15 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 694 calls on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Total number of cases: 90,089

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 42

Cases by sex

Male: 42,693

Female: 46,615

Unknown: 781

Cases by age