Over the weekend, Tenn. surpassed 800,000 COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths

Posted at 9:40 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 18:18:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 732 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 801,645.

Of the total cases, 776,548 are now considered recovered. The decline in active cases has slowed in recent weeks, only dropping by about 9% since March 1. Thursday's rate of positive new tests is 6.92%

Zero additional Tennesseans died since Sunday from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,713 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 756 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro health officials reported 538 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The local health department stopped sharing daily updates on Saturdays and Sundays this weekend, so Monday's update reflects 72 hours of data.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 93,145 new cases, 90,305 of which are now considered recovered or inactive. Right now, 1,985 cases remain active in Metro Nashville, the highest number of active cases this month.

Four additional deaths were reported on Monday, an 88-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman and a 75-year-old woman. The Metro Public Health Department said 770 residents have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 855 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Below is data from MPHD on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 21.2
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.4
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 17 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 22 percent

Cases by sex:
Male: 44,242
Female: 48,131
Unknown: 772

Cases by age:

Unknown127
0-104,468
11-209,610
21-3025,945
31-4018,009
41-5012,318
51-6010,468
61-706,876
71-803,393
81+1,931
Total93,145
Inactive/Recovered90,305
Deaths855
Total active cases1,985

Total number of tests conductedTotal positive/probable resultsTotal negative resultsPositive results as percentage of total
1,084,775105,511979,2649.73%

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

