Over the weekend, Tenn. surpassed 800,000 COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 732 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 801,645.

Of the total cases, 776,548 are now considered recovered. The decline in active cases has slowed in recent weeks, only dropping by about 9% since March 1. Thursday's rate of positive new tests is 6.92%

Zero additional Tennesseans died since Sunday from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,713 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 756 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro health officials reported 538 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The local health department stopped sharing daily updates on Saturdays and Sundays this weekend, so Monday's update reflects 72 hours of data.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 93,145 new cases, 90,305 of which are now considered recovered or inactive. Right now, 1,985 cases remain active in Metro Nashville, the highest number of active cases this month.

Four additional deaths were reported on Monday, an 88-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman and a 75-year-old woman. The Metro Public Health Department said 770 residents have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 855 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Below is data from MPHD on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 21.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.4

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 17 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 22 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 44,242

Female: 48,131

Unknown: 772

Cases by age:



Unknown 127 0-10 4,468 11-20 9,610 21-30 25,945 31-40 18,009 41-50 12,318 51-60 10,468 61-70 6,876 71-80 3,393 81+ 1,931 Total 93,145 Inactive/Recovered 90,305 Deaths 855 Total active cases 1,985