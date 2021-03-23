March 23 COVID-19 update: Dept. of Health reports 1,459 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,459 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known cases in the state to 803,104.

Of the total cases, 777,820 are now considered recovered. A total of 13,537 active COVID-19 cases were reported - an increase of 1,000 since last Tuesday as restrictions continue to be lifted. Thursday's rate of positive new tests is 9.04%.

Thirty-four additional Tennesseans died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,747 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 756 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro health officials reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. No additional deaths were reported.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 93,223 cases reported, 90,460 of which are now considered recovered. Right now, 1,908 cases remain active.

The Metro Public Health Department said 770 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 855 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The seven-day rate of positive new tests in Davidson County has risen to 4.7%, the highest since March 3.

Below is data from MPHD on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 21.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.7

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 18 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 22 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 44,274

Female: 48,174

Unknown: 775

Cases by age:



Unknown 127 0-10 4,472 11-20 9,620 21-30 25,961 31-40 18,028 41-50 12,331 51-60 10,477 61-70 6,882 71-80 3,393 81+ 1,932 Total 93,223 Inactive/Recovered 90,460 Deaths 855 Total active cases 1,908