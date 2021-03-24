March 24 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 1,388 new cases, 45 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,388 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of known cases to 804,492.

Of the total number of cases, 779,152 are now considered recovered while 13,548 remain active. Wednesday's rate of positive new tests is 5.55%.

Forty-five additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,792 deaths to the coronavirus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 830 current COVID-19 patients overnight, the highest in three weeks.

Metro Public Health officials reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths,

Wednesday's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 93,436, and 90,621 of those are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,956 active cases.

Health officials said there have been four new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 77-year-old man and a 69-year-old man with pending medical histories, along with a 93-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

As of Wednesday, 774 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 859 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.



New cases per 100,000 people: 21.5

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.9

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 16 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 693 calls on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Total number of cases: 93,436

Cases reported in the past 72 hours: 213

Cases by sex

Male: 44,383

Female: 48,277

Unknown: 776

Cases by age