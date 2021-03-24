March 24 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 1,388 new cases, 45 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,388 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of known cases to 804,492.
Of the total number of cases, 779,152 are now considered recovered while 13,548 remain active. Wednesday's rate of positive new tests is 5.55%.
Forty-five additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,792 deaths to the coronavirus so far.
Hospitals statewide reported 830 current COVID-19 patients overnight, the highest in three weeks.
Metro Public Health officials reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths,
Wednesday's update brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 93,436, and 90,621 of those are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,956 active cases.
Health officials said there have been four new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 77-year-old man and a 69-year-old man with pending medical histories, along with a 93-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man with underlying health conditions.
As of Wednesday, 774 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 859 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
New cases per 100,000 people: 21.5
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.9
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 13 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 16 percent
The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 693 calls on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Total number of cases: 93,436
Cases reported in the past 72 hours: 213
Cases by sex
Male: 44,383
Female: 48,277
Unknown: 776
Cases by age
|Unknown
|127
|0-10
|4,485
|11-20
|9,653
|21-30
|26,022
|31-40
|18,066
|41-50
|12,357
|51-60
|10,497
|61-70
|6,898
|71-80
|3,398
|81+
|1,933
|Total
|93,436
|Inactive/Recovered
|90,621
|Deaths
|859
|Total active cases
|1,956
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASES IN TENNESSEE
What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.
What are the symptoms?
The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.
Prevention
The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.