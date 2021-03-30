March 30 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 112 new cases, 2 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The department said two additional deaths were reported.

This brings Davidson County's total number of cases to 94,263; 91,480 of those are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,914 active cases.

Health officials said there have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 70-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 783 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 869 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.



Metro also released the following data:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.6

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 5.2

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 564 calls on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Total number of cases: 94,263

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 112

Cases by sex

Male: 44,796

Female: 48,681

Unknown: 786

Cases by age