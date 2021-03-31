Menu

March 31 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 106 new cases, 2 additional deaths

Posted at 9:37 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 10:37:42-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Two additional deaths were reported.

Davidson County has seen a total of 94,369 cases reported, 91,662 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Right now, 1,836 cases remain active.

Health officials said there have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 70-year-old man and an 84-year-old man, both with pending medical histories.

The Metro Public Health Department said 785 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 871 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.7
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.9

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 13 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 472 calls on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Total number of cases: 94,369
Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 106

Cases by sex
Male: 44,839
Female: 48,743
Unknown: 787

Cases by age

Unknown127
0-104,534
11-209,789
21-3026,254
31-4018,251
41-5012,490
51-6010,584
61-706,971
71-803,421
81+1,948
Total94,369
Inactive/Recovered91,662
Deaths871
Total active cases1,836

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

