March 31 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 106 new cases, 2 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Two additional deaths were reported.

Davidson County has seen a total of 94,369 cases reported, 91,662 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Right now, 1,836 cases remain active.

Health officials said there have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- a 70-year-old man and an 84-year-old man, both with pending medical histories.

The Metro Public Health Department said 785 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 871 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.7

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.9

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 13 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 472 calls on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Total number of cases: 94,369

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 106

Cases by sex

Male: 44,839

Female: 48,743

Unknown: 787

Cases by age