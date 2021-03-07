March 7 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 1,278 new cases, 4 deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,278 new COVID cases and 4 additional deaths Sunday.

This brings the state's total case count to 783,484. Today's percent positive rate is 6.13%.

So far 11,547 Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus.

There are currently 747 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state also reported 1,246 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today Metro health officials reported 143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases in Davidson County to 90,784.

Of the total cases, 88,276 cases are now considered recovered or inactive while 1,861 remain active. The seven-day rate of positive new tests now sits at 4.0%, an 81% improvement since the all-time high of 21.6% in early January.

No additional deaths were reported on Sunday. The Metro Public Health Department said 608 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 647 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.5

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.0

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 16 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 14 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 43,058

Female: 46,957

Unknown: 769

Cases by age:



Unknown 127 0-10 4,318 11-20 9,334 21-30 25,278 31-40 17,584 41-50 12,024 51-60 10,205 61-70 6,704 71-80 3,311 81+ 1,899 Total 90,784 Inactive/Recovered 88,276 Deaths 647 Total active cases 1,861