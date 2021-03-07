Menu

March 7 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 1,278 new cases, 4 deaths

Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 19:52:12-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,278 new COVID cases and 4 additional deaths Sunday.

This brings the state's total case count to 783,484. Today's percent positive rate is 6.13%.

So far 11,547 Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus.

There are currently 747 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state also reported 1,246 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Earlier today Metro health officials reported 143 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of known cases in Davidson County to 90,784.

Of the total cases, 88,276 cases are now considered recovered or inactive while 1,861 remain active. The seven-day rate of positive new tests now sits at 4.0%, an 81% improvement since the all-time high of 21.6% in early January.

No additional deaths were reported on Sunday. The Metro Public Health Department said 608 people have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 647 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 20.5
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.0
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 16 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 14 percent

Cases by sex:
Male: 43,058
Female: 46,957
Unknown: 769

Cases by age:

Unknown127
0-104,318
11-209,334
21-3025,278
31-4017,584
41-5012,024
51-6010,205
61-706,704
71-803,311
81+1,899
Total90,784
Inactive/Recovered88,276
Deaths647
Total active cases1,861

Total number of tests conductedTotal positive/probable resultsTotal negative resultsPositive results as percentage of total
1,036,914103,363933,5519.97%

What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

What are the symptoms?

The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.

Prevention

The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
