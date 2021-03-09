March 9 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 32 additional deaths, 1,338 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,338 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known cases to 785,242.
Of the total cases, 760,910 are now considered recovered while 12,744 remain active. Tuesday's rate of positive new tests is 7.29%.
Thirty-two additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,588 total deaths to the virus so far.
Hospitals statewide reported 678 current COVID-19 patients overnight.
Metro health officials reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Five additional deaths were also reported: a 77-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 71-year-old man.
In Davidson County, there has been a total of 90,984 known cases so far, 88,665 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Currently, 1,667 cases remain active. Active cases have been on the decline since January, but have seen little change over the last two weeks.
The Metro Public Health Department said 613 people in Davidson County have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 652 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Nashville's 7-day rate of positive new tests has significantly declined in the last month, dropping to 3.7% on Tuesday - the lowest it has been all year.
MPHD released the following data on Davidson County's cases:
New cases per 100,000 people: 17.3
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.7
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 18 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 17 percent
Cases by sex:
Male: 43,154
Female: 47,052
Unknown: 778
Cases by age:
|Unknown
|127
|0-10
|4,326
|11-20
|9,359
|21-30
|25,323
|31-40
|17,611
|41-50
|12,052
|51-60
|10,230
|61-70
|6,723
|71-80
|3,322
|81+
|1,911
|Total
|90,984
|Inactive/Recovered
|88,665
|Deaths
|652
|Total active cases
|1,667
|Total number of tests conducted
|Total positive/probable results
|Total negative results
|Positive results as percentage of total
|1,040,516
|103,529
|936,987
|9.95%
What is COVID-19 (a.k.a. the new coronavirus?)
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases. Examples include the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. COVID-19 stands for "Coronavirus disease 2019," which is when this strain of the coronavirus was discovered.
What are the symptoms?
The CDC says patients confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Or at least two of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
At this time, the CDC believes symptoms could appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days.
Prevention
The CDC is recommending "common sense" measures such as:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.