March 9 COVID-19 update: Tennessee reports 32 additional deaths, 1,338 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,338 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known cases to 785,242.

Of the total cases, 760,910 are now considered recovered while 12,744 remain active. Tuesday's rate of positive new tests is 7.29%.

Thirty-two additional Tennesseans have died from COVID-19. TDH has attributed 11,588 total deaths to the virus so far.

Hospitals statewide reported 678 current COVID-19 patients overnight.

Metro health officials reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Five additional deaths were also reported: a 77-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, a 61-year-old man, a 55-year-old man and a 71-year-old man.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 90,984 known cases so far, 88,665 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Currently, 1,667 cases remain active. Active cases have been on the decline since January, but have seen little change over the last two weeks.

The Metro Public Health Department said 613 people in Davidson County have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 652 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

Nashville's 7-day rate of positive new tests has significantly declined in the last month, dropping to 3.7% on Tuesday - the lowest it has been all year.

MPHD released the following data on Davidson County's cases:

New cases per 100,000 people: 17.3

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.7

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 18 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 17 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 43,154

Female: 47,052

Unknown: 778

Cases by age:



Unknown 127 0-10 4,326 11-20 9,359 21-30 25,323 31-40 17,611 41-50 12,052 51-60 10,230 61-70 6,723 71-80 3,322 81+ 1,911 Total 90,984 Inactive/Recovered 88,665 Deaths 652 Total active cases 1,667