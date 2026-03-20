March Madness: Community backs Tenn. teams as tournament kicks off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lots of Tennessee teams in March Madness this year!

Vanderbilt University, University of Tennessee (UT), Tennessee State University (TSU) and the nearby University of Kentucky will all vie to make it past the first match-up.

The match-ups kicked off Thursday, and everyone from bar-goers to store owners had a reason to celebrate.

Vanderbilt fans gathered for a watch party at Jackolope Brewing Company in Nashville for one of the first games of March Madness, where the Commodores earned a win.

"I'm happy for the players, I'm happy for the school!" said Vanderbilt professor Jon Kaas.

Over near TSU territory, many are looking forward to a big game on Friday.

"I think we're gonna take it home!" said TSU student Simone Johnson.

To prepare, many have stopped by the clothing store College Crib, across from the university, to gear up. Employees said it's led to an uptick in sales.

Alumni and students alike are ready to cheer on the TSU Tigers, a team that's back in March Madness for the first time in over 30 years.

"Just being able to watch this team play, sit front row...I'm really excited for them. I hope they win," said student Jontay Johns.

"Good luck, TSU, make sure you knock it out of the park!" added TSU alum Greg Brand.

You can catch that TSU game against Iowa State on NewsChannel 5 on Friday afternoon. Before that, you can watch Kentucky take on Santa Clara. That starts at 11.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.