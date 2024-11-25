Mariah Carey fan creates 'Daydream' haven in Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Santa Claus may not be coming to town tonight, but the Queen of Christmas is.

Mariah Carey is set to take over Bridgestone Arena, and fans are making their way downtown for the highly anticipated concert.

One fan, however, stands out above the rest. While I consider himself a big Mariah fan, a trip to Clarksville introduced me to someone who might just outshine me.

Francie Elliott always welcomes visitors with open arms, eagerly leading the way to her Mariah Carey-themed woman cave — a space many fans could only daydream about.

“This is her candle and spray,” said Elliott, pointing to one of the countless Mariah Carey-themed items displayed throughout the room.

From the floor to the walls, Elliott’s beautiful tribute to the elusive chanteuse is a testament to her admiration. Her collection even includes personal memories, like meeting Mariah Carey in Las Vegas.

“She was like, ‘I love your necklace.’ I was like, yeah, I had it custom-made,” Elliott recalled. “She started to fix my shirt, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.'”

Elliott admits some people might think she’s “obsessed,” but for her, it’s about embracing the “bliss” of connecting to Mariah’s music.

“She has a voice that was like, wow. I’d never heard a voice like that,” she said.

For Elliott, Mariah Carey’s music has been a source of strength, especially during difficult times. The holiday season, in particular, stirs a mix of emotions as she remembers her late husband.

“I was in Vegas when he passed,” she shared. “I try not to get emotional, but it still hurts. But I just keep going to Mariah. She keeps me going.”

Elliott believes Mariah’s music inspires people to “go the distance,” a sentiment I echo.

I keep one of her quotes on his desk: “If you believe in yourself enough and know what you want, you’re going to make it happen.”

Elliott would be the first to say Mariah is her saving grace, and she encourages others to find their source of inspiration to help them get through the rain.

“She was there for me growing up, during the birth of my children, and during the worst time of my life — losing my husband. She’s been an inspiration to me,” Elliott said.

Her admiration even extends to her family, with her youngest daughter named Laniah in honor of the superstar.

Elliott will be in the crowd at Bridgestone Arena, with floor seats to see the artist who has meant so much to her life.

