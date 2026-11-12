Marsha Blackburn names committee to review troubled Tenn. DCS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov.-elect Marsha Blackburn is putting together a committee to take a closer look at Tennessee's Department of Children's Services (DCS), an agency that has faced years of scrutiny over how it cares for vulnerable children.

Blackburn announced the four-member advisory committee Tuesday, saying it will review the department's operations, identify challenges and recommend improvements.

The announcement comes after a 2025 state audit uncovered serious problems inside DCS, including delays in investigating child abuse and neglect, poor conditions in transitional homes and staffing shortages at juvenile detention centers.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates has also exposed how hundreds of foster children have spent nights sleeping in DCS office buildings because the state couldn't find anywhere else for them to stay.

Blackburn said the committee will help her administration figure out what needs to change.

"The Department of Children's Services plays an important role in protecting some of Tennessee's most vulnerable children, and we have a responsibility to ensure the department is operating as effectively as possible," Blackburn said.

The committee will be led by former state lawmaker Jim Henry, who previously served as DCS commissioner from 2013 to 2015.

The other members are Cameron Smith, Maggie McNally Kimball and Cleo Griffin.

The group will review the department's structure, operations and leadership before making recommendations to Blackburn as she prepares to take office.

"Our goal will be to gather meaningful insights, review the facts, and provide thoughtful recommendations to Governor-elect Blackburn as she considers the future of DCS," Henry said.