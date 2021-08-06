Masks optional but recommended as Williamson County heads back to school

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — More Middle Tennessee students head back to school on Friday. The superintendent of Williamson County Schools is strongly recommending everyone wear a mask, especially with concerns of the Delta Variant.

Superintendent Jason Golden said he’s excited to welcome back teachers and students because they’re completely back on campus.

Last year, they bounced in and out of campus because of COVID. The virus is still a challenge, and it still takes daily work to serve students, he says.

Therefore, the district will be following the CDC’s guidelines as students head back to in-person learning today. This means the district will try to socially distance students three feet, and they're starting the year with recommending masks.

Golden cites the CDC for making this call because scientists have said many times face coverings can help slow even prevent the spread of the virus in some cases.

As of today, Williamson County Schools will not require a face covering, but Golden says they don't know what the future holds. There might come a point when they need to ask the school board to require masks.

"A point of emphasis I've made to our administration and faculty is honor those who choose to wear a mask. A couple of examples we gave was, ‘hey, if you're not wearing a mask regularly, you might be up at the front of the classroom teaching without a mask, if you get close to somebody, consider wearing a mask. If you're working very close with somebody who isn’t wearing a mask. Consider wearing a mask,’ and, and we don't, we don't know where the numbers will go,” said Golden.

Golden feels a little more comfortable knowing Williamson County has a high percentage of folks vaccinated from COVID-19. According to the state health department, 56% of people in the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine.