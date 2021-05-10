May 10 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 93 new cases in past 72 hours, 1 additional death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro health officials reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 72 hours. One additional death was reported, a 76-year-old man with existing health conditions.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 98,606 cases reported, 96,611 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Currently, 1,087 remain active, which is the lowest level of 2021 so far.

The Metro Public Health Department said 820 Nashvillians have died from a confirmed COVID-19 case. Including probable and confirmed cases, 908 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 9.9

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.1

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 17 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 46,875

Female: 50,981

Unknown: 750

Cases by age:



Unknown 128 0-10 4,891 11-20 10,367 21-30 27,413 31-40 19,111 41-50 12,968 51-60 11,011 61-70 7,230 71-80 3,504 81+ 1,983 Total 98,606 Inactive/Recovered 96,611 Deaths 908 Total active cases 1,087