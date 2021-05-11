May 11 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 14 new cases, 4 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Four additional deaths were reported - an 81-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man and a 60-year-old man.
In Davidson County, there has been a total of 98,620 reported cases, 96,703 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Currently, there are 1,005 active cases in Metro Nashville.
The Metro Public Health Department said 824 Nashvillians have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable and confirmed cases, 912 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.
MPHD released the following data on Davidson County's cases:
New cases per 100,000 people: 9.8
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.1
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent
Cases by sex:
Male: 46,879
Female: 50,991
Unknown: 750
Cases by age:
|Unknown
|132
|0-10
|4,892
|11-20
|10,367
|21-30
|27,413
|31-40
|19,115
|41-50
|12,971
|51-60
|11,011
|61-70
|7,231
|71-80
|3,506
|81+
|1,982
|Total
|98,620
|Inactive/Recovered
|96,703
|Deaths
|912
|Total active cases
|1,005
|Total number of tests conducted
|Total positive/probable results
|Total negative results
|Positive results as percentage of total
|1,223,903
|111,174
|1,112,729
|9.08%
