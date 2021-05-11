May 11 COVID-19 update: Metro reports 14 new cases, 4 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Health officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Four additional deaths were reported - an 81-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man and a 60-year-old man.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 98,620 reported cases, 96,703 of which are now considered recovered/inactive. Currently, there are 1,005 active cases in Metro Nashville.

The Metro Public Health Department said 824 Nashvillians have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable and confirmed cases, 912 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus.

MPHD released the following data on Davidson County's cases:

New cases per 100,000 people: 9.8

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.1

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 15 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 46,879

Female: 50,991

Unknown: 750

Cases by age:



Unknown 132 0-10 4,892 11-20 10,367 21-30 27,413 31-40 19,115 41-50 12,971 51-60 11,011 61-70 7,231 71-80 3,506 81+ 1,982 Total 98,620 Inactive/Recovered 96,703 Deaths 912 Total active cases 1,005