May 14 COVID update: Metro's active cases continue to fall, now at 923

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 39 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Friday.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 98,771. Of those, 96,934 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Active cases continue to drop and is now at 923.

Health officials said there has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours -- a 48-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 826 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 914 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Today's update comes as Nashville lifted its mask mandate and all capacity restrictions earlier in the morning.

New cases per 100,000 people: 8.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.0

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 120 calls on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Total number of cases: 98,771

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 39

Cases by sex

Male: 46,946

Female: 51,074

Unknown: 751

Cases by age