May 3 COVID update: Metro reports 195 new cases in past 72 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 72 hours. No additional deaths were reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 98,378. Of those, 96,106 are now considered inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,367 active cases.

As of today, 817 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 905 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

New cases per 100,000 people: 13.4

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.3

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 17 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 10 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline was closed over the weekend, receiving no calls on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Total number of cases: 98,378

Cases reported in the past 72 hours: 195

Cases by sex

Male: 46,764

Female: 50,864

Unknown: 750

Cases by age