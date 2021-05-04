May 4 COVID-19 update: Metro's active cases drop to 1,265, lowest in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro health officials reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. No additional deaths were reported.

In Davidson County, there has been a total of 98,409 cases reported, 96,239 of which are now considered recovered. Active cases have declined to the lowest of 2021 at 1,265.

The Metro Public Health Department said 817 residents have died from COVID-19. Including probable and confirmed cases, 905 deaths have been attributed to the virus.

MPHD released the following data on cases in Davidson County:

New cases per 100,000 people: 12.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.3

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 15 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 13 percent

Cases by sex:

Male: 46,779

Female: 50,879

Unknown: 751

Cases by age:



Unknown 128 0-10 4,866 11-20 10,340 21-30 27,344 31-40 19,049 41-50 12,958 51-60 11,007 61-70 7,222 71-80 3,505 81+ 1,990 Total 98,409 Inactive/Recovered 96,239 Deaths 905 Total active cases 1,265