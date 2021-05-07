May 7 COVID update: Metro's active cases fall to 1,117, lowest since October; 46 new cases reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health officials reported 46 new cases of COVID on Friday. One additional death has been reported.

Davidson County's total number of cases is now at 98,513. Of those, 96,489 are now considered to be inactive/recovered. Right now, there are 1,117 active cases.

Health officials said there has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours -- a 58-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

As of today, 819 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 907 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

New cases per 100,000 people: 10.6

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 3.2

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 12 percent

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 16 percent

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 132 calls on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Total number of cases: 98,513

Cases reported in the past 24 hours: 46

Cases by sex

Male: 46,832

Female: 50,931

Unknown: 750

Cases by age