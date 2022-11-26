Mayor Cooper announces partnership with Community Foundation to support small businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this Small Business Saturday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper wants to show local business owners the city has their backs.

The mayor and Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee CEO Hal Cato announced a partnership to support small businesses.

The initiative includes a social media campaign where everyone is encouraged to shop local for the holidays and influence friends and family to do so too by posting where you are shopping with the hashtag "Shop Small Nashville."

The mayor said small businesses play an essential role in creating jobs and shaping Nashville.

Participating local businesses who have joined the Shop Small Nashville Initiative will pledge 10 percent of their sales to the Community Foundation. Then the foundation will donate the proceeds to five local non-profits helping under-served communities around the city: Keva Inc., East Nashville Cooperative Ministries, The Branch Nashville, Bellevue Community Food Bank and the Heimerdinger Foundation.

The local businesses participating in each neighborhood and when:

North Nashville: (Donating 10% of sales Nov. 26 – 27)

Woodcuts Gallery & Framing - 1613 Jefferson St, Nashville, TN 37208

The Trenches Gallery - 906 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208

Maple Built - 1003 Buchanan St, Nashville, TN 37208

Green Hills: (Donating 10% of sales Nov. 26 – 27)

Fox's Donut Den - 3900 Hillsboro Pike #2, Nashville, TN 37215

Nashville Toys & Books - 2002 Richard Jones Rd, Nashville, TN 37215

Levy's - 3900 Hillsboro Pike #36, Nashville, TN 37215

Antioch: (Donating 10% of sales Dec. 3 – 4)

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea - 6900 Lenox Village Dr Suite 8, Nashville, TN 37211

Crown Love Beauty Supply - 887 Bell Rd, Antioch, TN 37013

Perfectly Cordial - www.perfectlycordial.com [perfectlycordial.com]

Bellevue: (Donating 10% of sales Dec. 10 – 11)

Bandwagon Music and Repair - 7639 Hwy 70 S, Nashville, TN 37221

Loveless Café - 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221

The Inka Trailer – www.theinkatrailer.com [theinkatrailer.com]

East Nashville: (Donating 10% of sales Dec. 17 – 18)

Pearl Diver - 1008 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Love & Exile Wines - 715 Main St A, Nashville, TN 37206

Nashville Blanket Project - 1006 Fatherland St Suite 103, Nashville, TN 37206

Kernels Nashville Popcorn - 2501 Gallatin Ave B, Nashville, TN 37206