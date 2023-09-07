Watch Now
Mayor Cooper to give $2 million towards golf course renovations at Shelby Park and VinnyLinks

Shelby Golf Course
NewsChannel5
More than 100 trees at the Shelby Golf Course were knocked down by the March, 2020 tornado.
Shelby Golf Course
Posted at 5:27 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 06:27:46-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Metro golf courses will receive major funding for renovations Thursday — Shelby Park and VinnyLinks. Mayor John Cooper will give $2 million dollars to the Tennessee Golf Foundation to lead these renovations.

This is just in time for Shelby Parks, which is the oldest of the seven golf courses in Nashville, to be renovated ahead of its 100th anniversary next year.

This is also great news for all of the young golfers learning to play at VinnyLinks through the First Tee of Middlle Tennessee. They had over 500 students as part of the program just last year.

Mayor Cooper will be joined by two golf legends this morning who are from Nashville to give the Monday, PGA Tour 2012 FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker and 1975 U.S. Open Champion Lou Graham.

The Tennessee Golf Foundation will work with Metro Nashville on the renovations starting next Spring.

