Mayor John Cooper invites residents to weigh in on how to address climate change in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As our world continues to change, Metro Nashville wants to hear from residents on how to respond to the climate change in Nashville.

The Sustainable Advisory Committee and Metro Nashville created a climate action survey to hear what's important to Nashvillians in the coming years.

https://twitter.com/johncooper4nash/status/1510991050403373063?s=21&t=3JYMDgBUfiIloNWCVuFC7A

Some questions include what steps the city should take when it comes to energy efficiency, renewable energy, reducing landfill trash, and electric vehicles.

The committee was established in 2020 and made recommendations to address climate change last year.

In its 2021 executive summary, the committee said Nashville will face a variety of climate risks estimated from 2025 to 2035. Listed are things like extreme heat, flooding and tornadoes — all weather conditions we've seen here in the past few years.

The committee recommended greenhouse emissions be cut back significantly. They recommended an 80% drop from 2014 levels by 2050.

Citing Nashville's 2017 inventory, emissions from the city's operations were about 560,000 metric tons with the largest part of that being from buildings and facilities.

Community emissions were at about 11.4 million metric tons, almost half coming from transportation. One thing the committee recommended when it comes to vehicles is encouraging the city and community to go electric.