Mayor John Cooper to hold first COVID-19 briefing since August 2021 amid surge in new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday afternoon, Nashville Mayor John Cooper will hold his first COVID-19 briefing since last summer as the city endures the latest surge in new cases.

Dr. Gill Wright, director of the Metro Public Health Department, Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of Metro's coronavirus taskforce and William Swann, director of the Office of Emergency Management, are expected to speak during the briefing, which begins at 1 p.m.

The latest data from the city says the moving average of new COVID-19 cases as of January 1 was 1,100, up significantly from December 19 when the average was 194.1.

Active cases in Davidson County have hit record highs since the start of the new year, reaching 19,622 on January 7.

It's important to note Metro Nashville's two major testing and vaccination sites — the drive-thru sites operated by Meharry Medical College — were shut down Thursday through Saturday because of the winter weather. They will be opening Monday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The recent surge in new cases across the country is fueled by the omicron variant, causing rising numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations in 46 states, including Tennessee.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those who are unvaccinated and test positive are 17 times more likely to be hospitalized.