Mayor John Cooper to mark beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with special proclamation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wednesday is the official launch of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

At over 62 million, the Hispanic population of the United States is the nation's largest ethnic or racial minority. Hispanics constitute more than 18.7% of the nation's total population and close to 7% in Tennessee and 14% of Nashville.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce recognizes the professional, civic, cultural and business contributions of members and non-members in the Nashville community.

This morning, a special proclamation will be presented by Nashville Mayor John Cooper on behalf of the City of Nashville to mark the official beginning of the national celebration.

This proclamation is happening at the same time as a new government initiative launches to help boost the successes of Hispanic students. The Department of Education is leading the initiative, and the goal is to break down the barriers and systemic challenges Hispanic students face in U.S. schools.

Latinos make up more than a quarter of public school students and about a fifth of college students. The department reports graduation rates were lower than the national average in the 2018-2019 school year.

This executive order will establish a new presidential advisory commission, which will gather data and offer recommendations.

The proclamation ceremony in Nashville will take place outside of the historic Metro courthouse.

NAHCC has tons of events planned throughout the month; click here for the full list.