Mayor O'Connell: Finding common ground in Nashville's transit referendum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At his victory party Tuesday night, Mayor Freddie O'Connell was crystal clear about the success of the transit referendum, set to expand sidewalks, smart traffic lights and bus service throughout town.

"We have hundreds of thousands of Nashvillians who did this together, we have made this choice together," O'Connell said to a cheering crowd.

But for an entire country that now seems more divided than ever after the nationwide results of the presidential election became clear, as some may be wondering if "togetherness" is even a possible political reality anymore, I wanted to ask the Mayor this direct question.

"I'm curious," I asked Mayor O'Connell. "What lessons has this referendum taught you about how to reach out and find common ground with people who may not see things the same way you do?"

"I think here in Nashville there are a couple great lessons," O'Connell replied. "I think one, if we talk about these things happening on the ground anchored around common sense, we see support from Gov. Lee, TDOT our state partners at [the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development], even members of Congress who may have a different party affiliation than a lot of Nashvillians."

"We've worked with Congressman Rose who helped us secure funding specifically for Donelson Station and the East Bank," O'Connell said. "My hope is we're showing Nashvillians that spirit of togetherness every day we're in office. I definitely think Nashville is showing that it is still not only possible but also desirable."

So at least the Mayor hopes that the theme of togetherness will continue to find a way through, even while others across the country may say its easier to count it out.