Medical Cannabis Act Passes; Speaker Harwell Casts Deciding Vote
4:01 PM, Feb 27, 2018
36 mins ago
Share Article
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Medical Cannabis Act passed in Tennessee with Speaker Beth Harwell casting the deciding vote.
It passed Tuesday with a vote of 4-3 in the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee.
SB1710 or the “Medical Cannabis Act” would allow people with specific medical conditions to have access to cannabis oil. It would not allow recreational use of marijuana.
People with cancer, Parkinson’s disease and PTSD, among other conditions, would be able to obtain the cannabis oil. Sen. Steve Dickerson sponsored the bill.
He estimated 65,000 Tennesseans would benefit from the bill. He said the bill has been revised and improved through the years, and he felt this version has the best chance of passing.
Yet, not everyone agreed with it. During discussion before the vote, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation opposed the bill.
They said the state would see an uptick in people driving under the influence of marijuana if medical marijuana is legalized. TBI chemists also said they are seeing more food products with THC in them.