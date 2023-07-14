'Memorial Bunny Ride' in honor of teen who died in tragic motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Remembering a teen who died a tragic death while doing what he loved. Friday, on the day it would have been his 18th birthday, bikers will ride in honor Jaxon Leasure from Madison who was killed in a motorcycle crash last month.

His mother, Darcy Leasure, said he always tried to make people smile and was adventurous.

Friday's ride is called the Memorial Bunny Ride because Jaxon would wear bunny or panda ears over his motorcycle helmet.

Jaxon's mother said he had graduated early from high school because he knew he wanted to become a member of the Coast Guard, to continue to save and help people like he did as a lifeguard at the Maddox YMCA.

Jaxon had only had his motorcycle license for about three months, but in that short amount of time he became very close to the motorcycle community who will ride for him on his birthday at 6 this evening leaving from Shelby Park.

Darcy said since his death their family has seen how much of an impact he made on others, always wanting to help and be a friend.

"We're so proud of him. I wish we could tell him that we're even more proud of him then we already were. Because he really, I think, saw people and that's pretty magical," said Darcy.

His friends and family will wear shirts to see off the bikers that say, "Love Like Jax" on the front, and "I just want to brighten someone's day," on the back, and that's the message Darcy hopes to spread in Jax's honor.