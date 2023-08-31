Merch with a message: How a Christmas ornament could help Nashville house those in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They come by the hundreds every weekend in Nashville. We may only see a sea of tourists on Lower Broadway, but businessman Jim Thomas sees an opportunity. The opportunity isn't to make money, it's to raise money for a nonprofit that helps those experiencing homelessness.

"Going to retailers and to attractions saying have I got a deal for you? How would you like to sell something and make no money? It’s a unique sales strategy," said Jim Thomas, who owns Spirit of Nashville souvenirs. "I drive around a lot. You see these homeless guys, these homeless guys and women. You’d like to help all of them."

That's why Thomas designed ornaments and luggage tags with a simple message — Love your neighbor, Y'all. "Love your neighbor y’all, has been the mantra of Room in the Inn for a long time," Melanie Ober, Community Development Director for Room in the Inn said.

100 percent of the proceeds from the merchandise will go towards living out that mantra. "Our ultimate goal is to help them in the journey home -- we want them to have a home, not just a house, but a home," Ober said.

But Room in the Inn finds itself in an interesting moment. The nonprofit's goal is to house as many people as possible when it's only getting harder to find affordable places to live in Nashville. "We’re looking at ways we can expand our housing, we’re about to open ten new apartments," Ober said.

To make that possible, Jim is on a mission. He's reaching out to downtown hotels and attractions to convince them to sell this merch with a message. "I hope everywhere. I’m going to knock on every door I can," Thomas said.

If you're wondering, what's giving Jim such a drive to make this project thrive, it's because he feels like it's the main reason he's still alive. "I’m a cancer survivor. I had lung cancer," said Thomas. "I’ve got a new lease on life and I figure, this is the reason why."

He sees his new lease on life as an opportunity to raise money, and more importantly send a message, through the tourists that come to town every single weekend. "We’re called to be nice to one another," Thomas said, fighting back tears.

If you'd like to purchase your own ornament or luggage tag, they're now available for sale at the Country Music Hall of Fame gift shop. You can also order directly from Room in the Inn's website.